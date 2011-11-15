DYLAN RATIGAN: The Next Steps For 'Get Money Out'

We live in a system of legalized bribery. You and I have committed to end it.



This is a monumental task that will be achieved exclusively by our ability to form a massive, singularly focused coalition. And that’s what we’re doing.

Like climbing Everest, a variety of resources, skills, and equipment are critical to success.

Climbing the highest mountain in the world alone is impossible, but together, people climb it every year.

Today on my show we’ll be announcing that we’re growing our team. We’re adding resources and deep expertise from people who know how to reform democratic systems and are organised to help us do it.

Specifically, we’re merging Get Money Out into a group called United Republic, who noticed the same thing we all did – our government is bought.

So let me introduce the team.

Joining Jimmy Williams as the three principals at United Republic will be Josh Silver and Nick Penniman. I’ve known Nick for years.

He and I first met when he was running an investigative journalism unit for the Huffington Post, exposing the powers behind the financial crisis. Josh, who I’ve recently gotten to know and like, is the former founder and CEO of Free Press, the nation’s largest media reform group.

United Republic is forging a bigger, bolder movement to end our current, corrupt way of financing politics in this country. Get Money Out will be their first campaign. And they have already forged an alliance with Lawrence Lessig’s Rootstrikers. Countless other organisations, from the People for the American Way to the Committee for Economic Development, to the Goo Goo Dolls, are with us.

United Republic is looking for lots of volunteers like you. In the weeks ahead, we will be asking you to tell us how you want to help, and how we can help you. Like climbing Everest, we need lots of different skills and a shared goal.

United Republic will be coalition building, organising across the country, as well as issuing grants to home-grown activists to help give you the resources to get our work done.

Using my show as a platform, I plan to highlight you and your work, hosting the debates that need to be had, and grilling those who dare to stand in the way of reform.

I believe that this is the most important fight of our era. Gather yourself. Forward this note to your friends and family, so they know what’s coming and can join. Facebook it. Tweet it. Tell the world.

It starts with us.

