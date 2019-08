Italian daredevils Gianpaolo Vicini, 23, and Elle Cortez, 18, wanted to get the best views in town.

So they climbed to the top of a crane, tiptoed along its arm, hung off it by their fingertips, and took a selfie — all without any safety equipment.

Story and editing by Carl Mueller

