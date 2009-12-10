Climategate Update: Scientist Claims Email Leak Is The Tip Of The Iceberg

ClimateDepot.com features a commentary from Atmospheric Scientist and Hurricane forecasting specialist Dr. William grey that is taking global warming scepticism to a whole new level, alleging a “one-sided indoctrination” by scientists and environmentalists who have little concern over whether their predictions are accurate.



“The recent ‘ClimateGate’ revelations coming out of the UK University of East Anglia are but the tip of a giant iceberg of a well organised international climate warming conspiracy that has been gathering momentum for the last 25 years. This conspiracy would become much more manifest if all the e-mails of the publically funded climate research groups of the US and of foreign governments were ever made public.”

Read the whole thing.

