Saudi Arabia Is Happy To See "Climategate" Ruin The Copenhagen Conference

For those who had hoped that the scandal surrounding leaked emails from climate scientists would be a topic unworthy of discussion at the talks in Copenhagen, the opening day of the summit proved that would not be the case.



It was a fiasco of mistrust and argument.

And the world’s #1 oil nation was only too happy to see the mess.

AFP: “The level of trust is definitely shaken, especially now that we are about to conclude an agreement that … is going to mean sacrifices for our economies,” said Mohammed al-Sabban, the kingdom’s top climate negotiator, told delegates at the opening of December 7-18 UN talks.

Al-Sabban called for an “independent” international investigation, but said that the UN climate science body was unqualified to carry it out.

Continue reading here.

