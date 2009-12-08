Saudi Arabia Is Happy To See "Climategate" Ruin The Copenhagen Conference

Graham Winfrey
barack obama saudi arabia king abdullah

For those who had hoped that the scandal surrounding leaked emails from climate scientists would be a topic unworthy of discussion at the talks in Copenhagen, the opening day of the summit proved that would not be the case.

It was a fiasco of mistrust and argument.

And the world’s #1 oil nation was only too happy to see the mess.

AFP: “The level of trust is definitely shaken, especially now that we are about to conclude an agreement that … is going to mean sacrifices for our economies,” said Mohammed al-Sabban, the kingdom’s top climate negotiator, told delegates at the opening of December 7-18 UN talks.

Al-Sabban called for an “independent” international investigation, but said that the UN climate science body was unqualified to carry it out.

