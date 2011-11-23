CLIMATEGATE 2.0: Over 5,000 Environmental Emails Leaked

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A number of private emails allegedly between climate change scientists have been leaked, apparently in a bid to disrupt an upcoming climate summit in Durban that starts on Monday, according to reports at The Guardian.The emails are said to have been uploaded to a Russian site — though at the time of writing that link appears to be down. However, excerpts from the emails now appear to have made their way onto many climate sceptic forums, such as Watts Up With That, Climate Audit, TallBloke and The Air Vent.



The emails appear to be from the same batch as those released in 2009, which were allegedly obtained from a University of East Anglia server (a police investigation into how the emails were obtained has so far not resulted in any arrests).

The original Climategate emails purported to show how climate change research was inherently politically driven, though their impact and validity has been questioned. At the time, one scientist warned that the emails were only the “tip of a giant iceberg”.

