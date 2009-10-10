Climate Talks Have Devolved Into Pure Protectionism

Whatever noble aim there was in effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions is going out the window as politicans have turned the whole thing into a protectionist farce.



Asia Times: A bill passed recently by the US House of Representatives gives the US president authority to impose financial charges (or taxes) on some imports coming from developing countries that in the US view are not taking enough action to curb their greenhouse gas emissions.

The US House of Representatives has also sought protectionism against technology transfer through three bills it has adopted that prevent US negotiators in the UN Climate ChangeConvention from agreeing to any relaxation in the rules or enforcement of intellectual property. There are signs that other developed countries, including in Europe, are also preparing the grounds for climate-linked protectionism.

The developing countries are starting to oppose these moves. Indian political leaders protested to US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton about the threat of US carbon tariffs during her recent visit. China’s Commerce Ministry has also criticised the protection element in the US climate bill.

Here’s a full policy paper from the South Centre, an NGO representing developing countries.

