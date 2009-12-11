Climate Scientist Attacked At Press Conference In Copenhagen

Renowned climate scientist Dr. Stephen Schneider, was verbally harassed Thursday during a press conference at the United Nations Climate Talks in Copenhagen.





The Huffington Post: Dr. Schneider, an outspoken proponent of climate legislation, was announcing his latest book, “Science as a Contact Sport: Inside the Battle to Save Earth’s Climate, ” when an unidentified man jumped on stage and began to intensely interrogate Schneider. The man became angry after Schneider addressed the leak email controversy from The University of East Anglia’s world renowned Climate Research Unit.

Continue reading here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.