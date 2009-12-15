Climate Scientist Has Heart Attack On Live Television

Danish TV on Sunday night featured some unexpected live drama when a climate-sceptic scientist had a heart attack on air.

DeSmogBlog.com: The 41 year old Henrik Svensmark made an awkward spasm/shudder and burst out a strange noise, sounding like a cough.

…

The show was put on hold for 10 minutes and the viewers were informed that Svensmark has a pacemaker, and it went on because his heart rate had slowed down. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and according to the latest reports his condition is steady now.

