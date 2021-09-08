Australia must leave 95% of its coal reserves untouched in order to hit global climate change targets, a new report warns

Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Australia must leave 95% of its coal reserves in the ground to keep global temperatures from rising 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, a new report says.

The modeling, published in Nature, suggests huge portions of global oil, methane gas, and coal reserves must never be touched.

The paper has major implications for Australia, which counts coal as its second-largest resource export.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Australia must leave 95% of its coal reserves in the ground to give the planet a fighting chance of keeping global temperatures from rising 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, according to a new report with significant implications for the nation’s resources sector.

In new modeling published by Nature, a team of British climate experts argue the vast majority of the planet’s coal reserves, and major portions of its oil and fossil methane gas, must never be extracted if we are to constrain the most devastating impacts of climate change.

“Unextractable oil, fossil methane gas and coal reserves are estimated as the percentage of the 2018 reserve base that is not extracted to achieve a 50% probability of keeping the global temperature increase to 1.5°C,” the authors state.

“We estimate this to be 58% for oil, 59% for fossil methane gas and 89% for coal in 2050.

“This means that very high shares of reserves considered economic today would not be extracted under a global 1.5 °C target.”

The modeling suggests slightly more oil and methane gas could be extracted by 2100 to provide a 50/50 chance of global temperature growth remaining below 1.5 °C. Under that timeframe, 43% and 50% of oil and fossil methane would remain untouched, respectively.

However, 88% of global coal reserves would have to remain as-is under that scenario, just 1% less than in the 2050 modeling.

And Australia must leave 95% of its reserves in the ground regardless of the timeline, the researchers state.

“The plateauing of production and subsequent decline will mean that large amounts of fossil fuel reserves, prospects that are seen today as economic, will never be extracted,” the report says.

“This has important implications for producers who may be banking on monetizing those reserves in the future, and current and prospective investors… However, there continues to be a disconnect between the production outlook of different countries and corporate entities and the necessary pathway to limit average temperature increases.”

The modeling also takes the development of carbon capture and storage technology into account.

“We find that the [carbon capture and storage] sensitivities do not affect the unextractable estimates substantially, suggesting that the headline results are relatively robust to uncertainties across key assumptions,” the report says.

Extraction rate hinges on export demand

Australia is one of the world’s leading exporters of thermal coal, used for coal-fired power generation.

Coal remains the nation’s second-largest export, and the federal government forecasts the 2021-2022 export value Australian thermal coal to be $17 billion.

Professor Frank Jotzo, Director of the Centre for Climate Economics & Policy at the Australian National University’s Crawford School of Public Policy, said dwindling demand from major importers will be necessary for domestic extraction to fall.

The hastening global energy transition will lower coal export values, making further extraction unprofitable, he said.

“How much coal will still be exported from Australia depends on how quickly importing countries move to clean energy” Jotzo said.

“When demand falls, competition between remaining fossil fuel suppliers will drive down prices.

“Therefore the days of highly profitable fossil fuel industries will be over long before the use of coal, oil and gas peters out.”

The report’s authors state “there continues to be a disconnect between the production outlook of different countries and corporate entities and the necessary pathway to limit average temperature increases.”

Just days before the modeling was released, Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt said demand in key importers like China, India, and South Korea will keep the industry going.

“Australia has an important role to play in meeting that demand,” Pitt said.

“Coal will continue to generate billions of dollars in royalties and taxes for state and federal governments, and directly employ over 50,000 Australians.”

Responding to the Nature report — and the increasing uptake of renewable power sources globally — Dr Rebecca Colvin, Senior Lecturer in the Crawford School of Public Policy, said it is essential for Australia to prepare its mining communities for reduced demand.

There is a “need for an open and honest discussion in Australia about equipping our regional production communities to thrive in a future that is changed as a result of global energy transition,” she said.

“This involves identifying and realising the positive opportunities for regional production communities, as well as putting in place measures to mitigate negative impacts.”