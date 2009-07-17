Climate Exchange Poised To Cash In On Cap And Trade

If and when the cap and trade legislation is approved, the London listed Climate Exchange is poised to make a killing, writes Liam Denning at the Wall Street Journal.

The Climate Exchange is chaired by Richard Sandor (pictured), a long time booster of cap and trade policies. There is an exchange in Europe and in Chicago. It makes 90% of its operating profit from its European Exchange. Revenues are estimated at $37.4 million for the company.

If the U.S. implements a trading scheme, exchanges are poised to collect $200 million annually. As the Climate Exchange is the leader in the space right now, it should suck up the lions share of that money.

If you’re looking for an easy bet to make in the cap and trade sweepstakes, then this is close to a sure thing.

