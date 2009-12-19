Copenhagen Ends With A Deal That Won't Do Jack

A “meaningful agreement” has been reached in Copenhagen, reports The Wall Street Journal.



China, India, South Africa and the United States have agreed to what a White House official called a “first step” in fighting global warming.

The same official also described the agreement as “not sufficient to combat the threat of climate change.”

The language of the agreement is not immediately available, but a target of two degrees Celsius for the increase in global temperatures was set.

Both developed and developing countries agreed to list their actions and commitments towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Transparency was reportedly a major source of tension between the U.S. and China, and “disagreements over fundamental issues continued into the evening Friday.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.