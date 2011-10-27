MAP OF THE DAY: These Are The Countries That Will Be Under Water When The Ice Caps Melt

Dina Spector

Megacities in Asia and Africa, including ones in Haiti, Bangladesh, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and Madagascar, face the greatest risk from the environmental impacts of climate change, according to a new report by Maplecroft

The Climate Change Vulnerability map evaluates the susceptibility of 193 nations to extreme climate-related events, such as drought, cyclones, landslides, and sea-level rise, with each country’s capacity to adapt to anticipated threats. 

The 10 countries at most risk include: Haiti, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Madagascar, Cambodia, Mozambique, DR Congo, Malawi and the Philippines.

The U.S. was ranked as low risk, along with many other countries in Northern Europe. 

Mapecroft Climate Change Vulnerability

Photo: Maplecroft

