Climate Change: Scary Idea Makes For Epic Images

Sci-fi blog io9 picks up on a picture from Treehugger’s slideshow about terrifying global warming pictures and points out: “climate changes are often disturbingly beautiful.” This urban dust storm being an example. We tend to agree. For instance, this picture below we used yesterday is really cool looking. Of course, putting these pics on a computer screen with out the massive terror of living through them sanitizes it, just like a crappy horror movie.

