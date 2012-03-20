Climate Change Might Cause Major Coastal Flooding By 2030

Photo: Surging Seas

In 285 coastal cities and towns, more than half the population lives on land below the high tide line, according to a new report by climate tracker Surging Seas.And since global warming has more than doubled the odds of flooding nationwide by 2030, the group’s published an interactive map illustrating exactly how our coasts could be impacted over the next 100 years.



For example, by 2040 there’s a nearly 20% chance that parts of New Orleans will be under 10 or more feet of water.

For those who need to consider home insurance, YM contributor Kimberly Palmer offers some tips:

1. Check out buyer’s guides: Before buying homeowners insurance, Hunter did some reconnaissance work online. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ website offers a database that includes pertinent information.

2. Get at least three quotes: Ask your agent or insurance company to explain how it arrived at a quote and be wary of online websites, which often pay for referrals.

3. Check out the financial security of the insurer: Review financial news or reports before committing to a a policy.

4. Keep detailed records: Save all of the insurance claims you file.

5. Seek support: Disasters affecting your home can be traumatic experiences. Look to online forums, legal advisors, and other professionals for additional help.

For more information, visit FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program.

