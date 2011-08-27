15 Irrefutable Signs That Climate Change Is Real

Photo: Flickr

From rising air and ocean temperatures to shrinking glaciers and widespread melting of snow and ice, evidence of a changing global climate is all around us. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has linked many of these changes in climate to an increase greenhouse gas emissions from human activities, which was documented in a 2007 assessment report compiled by thousands of scientists over decades of research and debate.



Regardless of their causes – whether you believe in anthropogenic drivers, like fossil fuels from power plants and cars or not — the observed changes in climate are scientific facts that have grave implications for the future of natural and human systems.

