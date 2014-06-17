Climate Change Is Ruining One Of The Things That Makes Los Angeles A Unique Place To Live

The city of Los Angeles is known for its wide sandy beaches, mild temperatures, and lack of humidity.

The combination of cool winters and warm summers sets it apart from almost every other city in the nation.

“Los Angeles is a hedonist’s paradise,” Matthew Kahn wrote in his 2010 book Climatopolis.

But rising temperatures are already putting that paradise at risk.

“Climate change will likely degrade LA’s ideal climate,” wrote Kahn. “In the future LA’s climate will look like Jacksonville, Florida’s, climate today.”

Sea level rise also threatens L.A. county’s famous beaches, piers, and boardwalks, which attracted almost 41 million tourists who accounted for more than $US16 billion in expenditures in 2012, according to a study by the University of Southern California Sea Program.

We’ve outlined some of the most significant effects of climate change today and how this will affect the L.A. region in the future.

