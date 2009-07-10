Climate Bill On Hold Until September

Looks like the Senate is in no rush to start working on a climate bill.

We’re seeing via CNBC that Senator Barbara Boxer, head of the Environment and Public Works Committee, says the committee won’t write up a version of the climate bill until September.

She wants to figure out an emissions reduction target before going any further on the bill. Rather than rush to get it done before an August recess, Boxer is pushing off working on the bill until the Senate gets back together in September.

This is probably a good thing. The climate bill will be a massive piece of legislation. There is no need to rush through it. The Senate needs to carefully consider each part of the bill and create something smart.

And, for all the plucky activists pressing for the bill, you can hunt down your Senator while they’re at home in August and tell them how much you want the bill passed.

