A breathtaking spot in Greece served as inspiration for 'Game of Thrones'

While breathtaking Meteora looks like it’s from another world, it’s a real place. The UNESCO World Heritage site, in Greece, is home to a series of Eastern Orthodox monasteries balancing on top of cliffs, and served as inspiration for the Eyrie in “Game of Thrones.”

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss, footage by Max Seigal

Follow INSIDER Pop Culture on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.