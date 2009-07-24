Clifford Asness Blasts 7 Healthcare "Myths"

We don’t agree with everything Clifford Asness says here, but the AQR Capital hedge fund manager makes for a great read on what can be a dry topic — healthcare. Like us, Asness thinks it’s silly to get too up in arms over rationing, and he also thinks it’s ridiculous to think that a public option and private insurance can really co-exist without the public one swallowing the whole thing (we think we agree). (via Dealbreaker)



Health Care Mythology



