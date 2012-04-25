HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $22.5 Million, Buy A Hamptons Mansion That Once Belonged To An Oscar Winner

Meredith Galante
cliff robertson $22.5 million watermill house

Photo: Sotheby’s

The two-bedroom Watermill estate of the late Cliff Robertson, the Oscar-winning actor who once played a young John F. Kennedy and who passed away last year,  is on sale for $22.5 million, according to Curbed.The home sits on four acres of land and has 265 feet of waterfront property.

For only two bedrooms, and only four acres, $22.5 million might seem like a hefty price tag—but this is the Hamptons, after all.

Welcome to the Lagmore Bayfront Estate.

The property has a main house and a four-car garage.

Inside, the ceilings are very high.

There are hard wood floors throughout the house.

The library has a lot of character, with the green trim and maroon walls.

There's a wrap-around porch on the second-floor of the house.

The gardens are very well-manicured.

The house has western views across the water.

Every luxury home needs a tennis court.

There's room for a game of cricket or football, too.

The house comes with a private dock.

And access to a second one just a short walk away.

rumour has it J-Lo bought the house next door.

Take a look around the neighbourhood.

DON'T MISS: For $25 Million, You Can Own A Hamptons House Built For A Coal Baron >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.