HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $22.5 Million, Buy A Hamptons Mansion That Once Belonged To An Oscar Winner

Photo: Sotheby’s

The two-bedroom Watermill estate of the late Cliff Robertson, the Oscar-winning actor who once played a young John F. Kennedy and who passed away last year, is on sale for $22.5 million, according to Curbed.The home sits on four acres of land and has 265 feet of waterfront property.



For only two bedrooms, and only four acres, $22.5 million might seem like a hefty price tag—but this is the Hamptons, after all.

