Cliff Lee Signing Excites Phillies Fans, But Makes No Difference At The Box Office

Photo: AP Images

The shocking addition of Cliff Lee gives the Philadelphia Phillies one of the best rotations in the history of baseball, but it hasn’t helped them much at the ticket windows so far. The team didn’t sell a ton of tickets this week, because there aren’t many to be sold.



The Phillies ranked second in MLB attendance last year, trailing only the Yankees.

Season ticket packages for next year are already sold out and single game tickets don’t go on sale until February 17. Only six-game ticket packages are currently on sale.

Philadelphia stunned the baseball world, but only managed to sell 15,000 tickets from the time the news of the signing broke on Monday night to Tuesday afternoon. That works out to just about 200 more fans a game, a relatively small number for a signing of this magnitude.

So instead of expecting a huge spike in ticket sales the signing of Lee was just a reward for a fan base that routinely packs the ball park.

