Phillies Pitcher Beats The Marlins By Himself With Historic 14-Strikeout, 4-RBI Game

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cliff Lee beat the Miami Marlins all by himself last night.

Over eight innings he recorded 14 strikeouts and let up two earned runs to bring his record to 14-6 on the season. The Phillies won 12-2.

Lee also recorded a team-leading four RBIs on three hits, including a triple in the 5th inning, the first of his career.

He’s the first pitcher to ever do that:

Not only is Cliff Lee the 1st pitcher ever with 14+ K, 3+ hits & 4+ RBIs in one game. @ESPNStatsInfo says he’s 1st to do it w/ more than 8 K

— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) September 17, 2013

