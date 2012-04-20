Cliff Lee Did Something Last Night That Has Only Happened 8 Times In 43 Years

Lorenzo Arguello
Cliff Lee

Photo: AP Images

Cliff Lee’s stat line from Wednesday night is beyond impressive.Lee pitched 10 innings, giving up 0 runs on 7 hits with 7 strikeouts and 0 walks. And he did it all while only throwing 102 pitches.

Simply amazing.

The only problem is that the San Francisco Giants’ Matt Cain matched him punch for punch and the Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 in 11 innings.

Going back to 1969, a.k.a the modern baseball era when the pitching mound was lowered to its current parameters, only seven other pitchers have pitched 10 or more shutout innings without giving up a walk in a game their team lost.

Here’s the list, courtesy of Baseball Reference:

Bret Saberhagen, New York Mets       10 innings      2-1 loss     1994

Erik Hanson, Seattle Mariners             10 innings     1-0 loss     1990

Jose DeLeon, St. Louis Cardinals        11 innings     2-0 loss    1989

Ken Schrom, Cleveland Indians           10 innings     4-0 loss    1986

Tommy John, California Angels           13 innings     1-0 loss    1983

Jim Palmer, Baltimore Orioles              11 innings      1-0 loss   1977

Mike Paul, Texas Rangers                     11 innings      2-0 loss   1972

