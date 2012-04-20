Cliff Lee Did Something Last Night That Has Only Happened 8 Times In 43 Years

Photo: AP Images

Cliff Lee’s stat line from Wednesday night is beyond impressive.Lee pitched 10 innings, giving up 0 runs on 7 hits with 7 strikeouts and 0 walks. And he did it all while only throwing 102 pitches.



Simply amazing.

The only problem is that the San Francisco Giants’ Matt Cain matched him punch for punch and the Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 in 11 innings.

Going back to 1969, a.k.a the modern baseball era when the pitching mound was lowered to its current parameters, only seven other pitchers have pitched 10 or more shutout innings without giving up a walk in a game their team lost.

Here’s the list, courtesy of Baseball Reference:

Bret Saberhagen, New York Mets 10 innings 2-1 loss 1994



Erik Hanson, Seattle Mariners 10 innings 1-0 loss 1990



Jose DeLeon, St. Louis Cardinals 11 innings 2-0 loss 1989



Ken Schrom, Cleveland Indians 10 innings 4-0 loss 1986



Tommy John, California Angels 13 innings 1-0 loss 1983



Jim Palmer, Baltimore Orioles 11 innings 1-0 loss 1977



Mike Paul, Texas Rangers 11 innings 2-0 loss 1972



