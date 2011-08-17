Oregon Football Player To A Cop Who Asked About His Marijuana: "We Smoked It All"

Photo: AP

Back in June, University of Oregon cornerback Cliff Harris was pulled for driving 118 mph down an Oregon highway. He was fined for speeding and driving with a suspended licence.This morning, the video of the incident came out.



Here’s how it went:

The officer pulls over Harris’ rented Nissan at 4:30 in the morning.

He immediately asks about weapons, and then smells pot.

When he asks where the marijuana is, Harris replies, “We smoked it all.”

A bit later, the cop learns Harris’ name, and immediately asks, “The football player?”

From there he turns into a guilt-tripping father figure.

“Why you guys smoking dope driving down the road at 118 miles per hour?” he asks.

“How do you think [Oregon coach Chip] Kelly would like it if I told him?” he adds.

It then comes out that Ducks QB Darron Thomas is a passenger.

By the end of the incident, the sun has risen, and one of the passengers sitting in the back seat drives the car home.

Harris was suspended indefinitely by Kelly back in June. But the coach said yesterday that he will not discipline Thomas.

“I’m not punishing someone for being a passenger,” he told ESPN.

Oregon starts its season against LSU on September 3.

Here’s the full video (the pot exchange comes at the 1-minute mark):

