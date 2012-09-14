Hedge Fund Legend Cliff Asness Shares His Required Reading For Wall Streeters

Photo: YouTube/Morningstar

Cliff Asness spoke at The Bloomberg Markets 50 conference this morning, and he had everyone paying on the edge of their seats with his self-described “geeky wit.”To check out what he said, head to our live blog of the event here. I



Business Insider did catch up with Asness after his talk, and while he was surrounded by adoring fans we managed to get one important question in:

What is your required Wall Street read?

Asness thought about it for a second and then got all academic on us, saying that Wall Streeters should check out Charles Ellis’ work including Murder On The Orient Express: The Mystery of Underperformance.

Murder on the Orient, specifically, focuses on the “crime” of underperformance among money manager across the spectrum. This fits in with Asness’ general Wall Street perspective — He says he’s “naive enough” to think that if Wall Streeters focus on clients, they’ll do better over the long term.

“I love that stuff,” said Asness. “I’m part libertarian capitalist, part consumer advocate muckraker.”

Sounds like a challenging combo.

