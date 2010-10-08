Cliff Asness Doesn't Have Dolls - He Has Action Figures

Asness and his dolls.

AQR‘s founder and hedge fund manager, Cliff Asness, thinks he’s a superhero.According to new profile of the enigmatic hedge fund manager in Bloomberg Markets Magazine, Asness is a loud-mouth for the sake of those listening and a hero to all – even the Tea Partiers.



From the profile:

Asness says he identifies with action heroes like Captain America and Spider-Man.

And its his fight for what’s right attitude that identifies with the super-right.

He blogged in March [about the Tea Partiers], “Your aggressive stand for freedom and small governthe country.”

His favourites are Spiderman, the Hulk, the Silver Surfer, and particularly – Captain America.

The Quant’s indestructible weapon is of course his computer, where he makes his trades. The two have a predictably contentious relationship, what with his 50% losses in 2007 and 2008 and all.

He’s knocked his ViewSonic computer monitor to the floor on three occasions, though it never broke. “Either they’re building good computer screens or my punch isn’t what it used to be,” he says.

He’s also got a tattoo of Captain America’s shield on his arm – just in case.

Click here to read the whole profile on Bloomberg.

