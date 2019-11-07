Billionaire hedge-fund manager Cliff Asness just listed his Miami penthouse for $29.5 million only a year after buying it because he wants to upgrade to a bigger home. Here's a look inside.

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Cliff Asness, the billionaire founder of AQR Capital Management, just listed his luxurious Miami Beach apartment for $US29.5 million, according to Mansion Global.

Asness has a net worth of $US2.6 billion, per Forbes. Business Insider previously reported that his firm manages over $US200 billion in assets.

He purchased the penthouse in May 2018 for $US26 million from Boris Jordan, the chairman of Curaleaf, the biggest marijuana company in the US. Now, Mansion Global reports that he is looking for a larger Florida home.

The listing is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom, full-floor penthouse with sweeping views of Miami along with a private deck and pool. The building is situated on South Beach’s iconic Ocean Drive.

Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon of Douglas Elliman Real Estate hold the listing.

Keep reading for a look inside the sun-drenched luxury apartment.

He just listed his Miami Beach penthouse for $US29.5 million.

He initially purchased the penthouse in May 2018 for $US26 million from the chairman of the largest marijuana company in the US.

The penthouse spans 6,807 square feet and has an open layout.

The dining room, living room, and kitchen are all connected in an open-concept layout.

The kitchen has state-of-the-art appliances, including a wine cooler and an elongated marble island and bar.

The home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half-baths, according to the listing.

The master closet is noticeably spacious …

… as is the master bathroom.

The entire penthouse is lined with floor-to-ceiling windows for maximum natural light, and in some cases, easy access to the terrace.

The terrace provides both beach …

… and city views.

The penthouse also has plenty of indoor lounging space.

And there’s also additional, very luxurious outdoor lounging space.

The rooftop pool deck also comes equipped with a grilling area.

