Now Clicker Can Tell You What Online Video To Watch Based On Your Facebook Profile

Clicker.com, the sort-of “TV Guide for online video,” just launched a huge new integration with Facebook.



The big launch on Clicker‘s side is a new recommendation engine, which evolves the site from just a listing of all the video that’s online to a site that can finally answer “what SHOULD I watch?”

And now when you visit the site — and are logged into Facebook — it automatically pulls in your publicly available Facebook information to make better recommendations, and to show what sort of entertainment content your friends “like.”

This makes Clicker more useful, based on information you’ve already told Facebook, and should help the site make a better first impression with first-time users. Instead of just recommending you any random show, it should be able to recommend something you actually want to watch.

This isn’t just a simple “Facebook Connect” sign-in, but a deep, automatic Facebook integration along the lines of Yelp’s and Pandora’s.

Here’s what the new, personalised site looks like.

