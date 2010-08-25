Now You Can "Check-In" To TV Shows From Your iPhone

Clicker CEO Jim Lanzone just checked-in to the App Store.

If your iPhone app doesn’t have a “check-in” feature, are you really alive?Don’t answer that question. But note that it’s now possible to check-in to TV shows from your iPhone, one of the features introduced by the new Clicker iPhone app, which launched today.



Clicker is an LA-based startup that’s trying to build the sort-of TV Guide-for-the-web, indexing and categorising the growing pile of video that’s available on the web. (It also introduced a very cool “lean-back” site earlier this year for browsing through video from the recliner.)

Its new iPhone app is sort-of a remote control for its website. It lets you watch some video within the app, if it’s not Flash-based, and you can search, see what your friends are watching, manage your playlist, etc. The interface is clean, and if you’re a web video watcher, it could be useful.

And, yes, you can check-in to shows, so your friends know what you’re watching, and can tune in themselves. Clicker turned check-ins on for its website earlier this year. But the feature may be more useful on the iPhone app, where it’s prominently placed.

For background, the check-in feature was introduced most notably by Foursquare, which launched in 2009, and allowed you to “check-in” to bars, restaurants, and shops, so your friends knew where you were. You may have heard that Facebook just copied that feature last week for its new “Facebook Places” service.

But Facebook isn’t alone. Check-ins seem to be such a great social feature that we’ve seen enough companies add it to their apps over the past year that we’ve lost count. And now there’s one more!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.