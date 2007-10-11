Clickable: SEM Product Development Director Needed

SEM Job Opportunities: Product, Customer Service



Clickable ( http://www.clickable.com ) is an innovative technology start-up in the Search Engine Marketing (SEM) space that is backed by Union Square Ventures and Pequot Ventures, and was recently selected as a finalist to present at the inaugural TechCrunch40 conference.

We are currently in public beta and looking for experienced Search Marketing professionals to join our team in New York. We have openings in product management, user experience / information architecture, customer service and other areas.

Please contact us at [email protected]

Clickable – Director, Search Engine Marketing (SEM) Product Management



Role

Clickable is an innovative, venture-financed SEM technology start-up. We are looking for an experienced search marketer with product, User Experience (UX) and Information Architecture (IA) experience to lead our core SEM product development. The role requires the ability to manage the SEM product lifecycle from initial customer needs analysis through user experience definition, information architecture, visual design and development. A key success factor is the ability to leverage a deep knowledge of the SEM and online advertising landscape and translate customer needs into compelling product features and roadmap priorities.

The position is based in New York City and reports to the VP, Product Management.

Responsibilities





Collaborate closely with Clickable’s customer base to understand key product requirements and SEM market drivers

Define innovative SEM product and UI features that deliver competitive advantage and an exceptional product user experience

Drive the overall SEM product requirements, user experience, information architecture, visual design and usability for Clickable’s web service

Manage an IA and front-end product design team, while individually contributing deliverables

Oversee and contribute to the development of detailed sitemaps, wireframes, product information architecture and interface requirements, navigation flows and visual design concepts

Play a leading role in product strategy, roadmap planning, requirements definition and marketing initiatives

Qualifications



Deep Search Engine Marketing (SEM) experience combined with broad online advertising and marketing background

Significant experience in web product management, information architecture, user experience, UI development and management of complex, dynamic websites and online products / applications

Expertise defining and documenting web product information architecture and user experience requirements and managing the front-end IA and creative development process



Excellent analytic, strategic, conceptual, communication (oral and written), persuasion and presentation skills

Proven ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and wear many hats in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial, non-linear environment

College or university degree – Visual or Information Design, Product Management/Design, Human-Computer Interaction or related training preferred

Contact



[email protected]

