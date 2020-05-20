Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: You can score big discounts on Bose headphones and speakers right now

Bose

On the hunt for some audio gear?

You’re in luck. As part of Click Frenzy Mayhem, Bose is offering up to 50% off on headphones and speakers.

Some particularly solid deals right now:

You can see the full list of currently available sales at Bose here.

And don’t forget to check out the rest of what’s available on Click Frenzy here.

