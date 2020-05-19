Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The complete list of sales

As the launch of this year’s Click Frenzy draws closer, it’s almost time for participating stores to unleash their heavily discounted products to the masses.

From 7pm tonight, shoppers will be scrambling to move as many items as possible into their baskets, hoping various sites don’t crash due to the sharp surge in user traffic.

So to ease the burden of sourcing sites and sales for yourselves, we’ve got the full list of the best deals floating around out there.

Click Frenzy 2020 will be running for 53 hours, but it’s unlikely that the best of the bunch will be available for that long so, our advice to you is to get in as quickly as possible.

Phones, Tech & Accessories

  • Telstra: $10 off sim-only plans, save $120 on Xbox One S
  • Dell: 40% off Inspiron 15″ laptops
  • Catch: Save $1798 on Yamaha 5.1 Channel Tower
  • Canon: 10% of select cameras
  • Bose: Save up to 50% off headphones and speakers

    • Fitness

  • 2xu: Up to 70% off full fitness range
  • Speedo: A further 20% off sale items
  • Johnson Fitness:20% off storewide
  • Puma: Up to 70% off home fitness
  • Reebok: 40% off full price

    • Fashion & Beauty

  • The Body Shop: 20% off storewide
  • Ben Sherman: 40% off storewide
  • Calvin Klein: 40% off storewide
  • Dr Martens: A further 20% off sale items
  • Guess: 50% off hundreds of styles
  • Jack London: 20-70% off storewide
  • Levi’s: Up to 70% off
  • Michael Kors: Up to 50% off selected styles
  • Mimco: 20% off full-priced & 30% off sale items for members
  • Timberland: 20% off storewide
  • Tommy Hilfiger: 30% off storewide
  • YSL: 15% off when you spend $50

    • Home

  • Dusk: 40% off premium candles and homewares
  • Dyson: 30% off Dyson technology
  • Royal Doulton: Up to 70% off storewide
  • Canningvale: Up to 75% off

    There will be more discounts and sales popping up over the course of the 53-hour sale, as well as clues and hints emailed to Click Frenzy members which could land you coveted items like a $12 iPhone.

    Head here to register as a member.

