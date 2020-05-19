Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The complete list of sales

As the launch of this year’s Click Frenzy draws closer, it’s almost time for participating stores to unleash their heavily discounted products to the masses.
From 7pm tonight, shoppers will be scrambling to move as many items as possible into their baskets, hoping various sites don’t crash due to the sharp surge in user traffic.
So to ease the burden of sourcing sites and sales for yourselves, we’ve got the full list of the best deals floating around out there.
Click Frenzy 2020 will be running for 53 hours, but it’s unlikely that the best of the bunch will be available for that long so, our advice to you is to get in as quickly as possible.
Phones, Tech & Accessories
Fitness
Fashion & Beauty
Home
There will be more discounts and sales popping up over the course of the 53-hour sale, as well as clues and hints emailed to Click Frenzy members which could land you coveted items like a $12 iPhone.
Head here to register as a member.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.