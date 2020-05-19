Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: The complete list of sales

Bose

As the launch of this year’s Click Frenzy draws closer, it’s almost time for participating stores to unleash their heavily discounted products to the masses.

From 7pm tonight, shoppers will be scrambling to move as many items as possible into their baskets, hoping various sites don’t crash due to the sharp surge in user traffic.

So to ease the burden of sourcing sites and sales for yourselves, we’ve got the full list of the best deals floating around out there.

Click Frenzy 2020 will be running for 53 hours, but it’s unlikely that the best of the bunch will be available for that long so, our advice to you is to get in as quickly as possible.

Phones, Tech & Accessories

Telstra: $10 off sim-only plans, save $120 on Xbox One S

Dell: 40% off Inspiron 15″ laptops

Catch: Save $1798 on Yamaha 5.1 Channel Tower

Canon: 10% of select cameras

Bose: Save up to 50% off headphones and speakers

Fitness

2xu: Up to 70% off full fitness range

Speedo: A further 20% off sale items

Johnson Fitness:20% off storewide

Puma: Up to 70% off home fitness

Reebok: 40% off full price

Fashion & Beauty

The Body Shop: 20% off storewide

Ben Sherman: 40% off storewide

Calvin Klein: 40% off storewide

Dr Martens: A further 20% off sale items

Guess: 50% off hundreds of styles

Jack London: 20-70% off storewide

Levi’s: Up to 70% off

Michael Kors: Up to 50% off selected styles

Mimco: 20% off full-priced & 30% off sale items for members

Timberland: 20% off storewide

Tommy Hilfiger: 30% off storewide

YSL: 15% off when you spend $50

Home

Dusk: 40% off premium candles and homewares

Dyson: 30% off Dyson technology

Royal Doulton: Up to 70% off storewide