The best Click Frenzy deals on home exercise gear and equipment to get you ready for the outside world

The Click Frenzy sales are once again upon us, and this year is looking like the biggest price-slashing since its inception in 2012.

Investing in at-home exercise gear is a wise choice if you’re still stuck at home for most of the day, so we’ve compiled some of the best products and sites that are heavily reducing prices across the board.

Whether you have the cash to drop on a new Tempo U3 bike, or you’re in the market for compression tights for those gruelling yoga sessions, there should be something worthwhile to add to your fitness stockpile.

Most sales are scheduled to go live at 7pm on Tuesday May 19, although some sales for particular retailers have already begun.

Johnson Fitness

John Fitness is your one-stop shop for everything gym-related. You can splash out on something like the Horizon Andes 3 Elliptical ($1699), or the more straightforward Tempo U3 bike for $550.

Enter “clickfrenzy20” at checkout to receive your 10% off plus free shipping on all standard orders, and browse the full range of equipment here.

2xu

2xu is taking 30% off (almost) all of their fitness range for both men and women.

The extensive list of discounted items includes compression shorts and pants, fitness bras, trisuits and insulated jackets – perfect for sweating it out to an at-home workout video.

Make sure the item you’re buying has a note underneath it offering 30% off at checkout.

Browse the full range of 2xu gear here.

So far, the sports equipment category on Catch only has around 10-or-so items, however this may very well change when 7pm rolls around, so keep a close eye.

Even so, there’s a SKLZ trainer roller for $49.99 (down from $115.50), as well as Galam yoga gloves for a mere $9.99, so it’s worth checking out.

