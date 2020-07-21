Click Frenzy Julove 2020: The best deals on tech, fashion, and travel

Well, folks – if you were labouring under the misapprehension that the end of the financial year meant no more sales, you’d be sorely mistaken.
Kicking off on Tuesday night, the awkwardly named Click Frenzy Julove is offering up a bunch of solid deals on tech, travel and more.
We’ve compiled a list of deals Business Insider readers might find useful – check them out below. Note: not everything is technically part of Click Frenzy Julove, but we’re not going to exclude a deal on the basis of a technicality.
Unless otherwise stated, most deals will be live from 7pm AEST 21 July to 24 July – so if you’re early, bookmark it and come back.
Tech
- HP ENVY 13” Laptop: WAS $1,799. NOW $1,599.
- HP Pavilion 590 Desktop Tower: WAS $1,499. NOW $1,050. SAVE 30%.
- HP Pavilion 13” Laptop: WAS $1,099. NOW $999. SAVE $100.
- Alldock: 20% off storewide.
- Swann: Up to 25% off 4K & 1080p.
- Bose: Up to 50% off headphones.
- Catch.com.au: Save up to 63% off on top brands – Tech & Home Office.
- Catch.com.au: Save up to 33% off Apple Watch series 4
- Mydeal.com.au: Up to 89% off. Over 3,000 products across furniture, homewares, manchester, appliances, garden and tech.
Fashion, activewear & accessories
- Under Armour: 30% off apparel and footwear. 30% off selected gear.
- Urban Outfitters: 15% off your entire purchase + free shipping on all orders.
- Fossil: Maya Hobo Leather Bag, now $319 (RRP: $399).
- Fossil: Hybrid HR Collider Smartwatch in Smoke Stainless Steel, now $295. (RRP: $369).
- Van Heusen: Take a further 30% off on clearance items.
- Julius Marlow: All sale styles $99 & under. Save up to 70% off selected mens shoes and boots. Limited time only.
- MJ Bale: Further markdowns on sale items (up to 75% off). Buy 3 or more marked down products and receive an extra 30% off. And 25% off full price items.
- The Iconic: 25% off Sport & Fashion Frenzy
- Thomas Sabo: 20% off site-wide, including jewellery and watches. *Excludes already reduced sale products & gift cards.
Travel
- Oaks Hotels Resorts & Suites: Save 40%* at 30 locations in Australia & New Zealand! Travel until 30th June 2021.
- Europcar: Explore Australia with Europcar and save up to 15% off the base rate until July 26th 2020.
- iVenture Card: Enjoy top attractions for Less. Further 20% off all passes.
- Virgin Australia: Up to 30% off domestic flights. Book your Spring/Summer getaway.
- JUCY: 15% off JUCY car and campervan hire.
