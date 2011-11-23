Android Can't Even Keep Up With Apple's Three-Year-Old iPhone Camera On Flickr

Photo: Flickr

The iPhone 4S is now the second-most popular camera phone on Flickr after coming out just more than a month ago.The iPhone 4 is still the most popular camera phone on Flickr. It’s also the most popular camera overall. There’s only one Android-powered phone that even comes close to competing with Apple’s phones. Even the iPhone 3G, which is now three generations old, is still crushing it.



The iPhone 4S sports a better camera with improved sensor and a revamped lens.

Keep in mind Apple only has a few models of phones while there are dozens running Android.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.