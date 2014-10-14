The Most Clever Cosplays At New York Comic Con

This past weekend at New York Comic Con, we saw every superhero, princess, video game character, and bad guy in the book. More than 150,000 people were expected to attend, many of whom dressed in costume.

The best cosplays not only portray a character, but add something to it. They combine wit, creativity, and style to put a unique spin on a face that fans know and love. It’s a difficult balance to strike, but leave it to the Con crowd to rise to the occasion.

We ranked the six most original cosplays below. For a look at the best overall, click here.

6. A gender-bending Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” seemed to be in his natural habitat outside the Javits Center.

5. These Tetris pieces gave us an idea of what the upcoming movie may be like. Their costumes are made of cardboard, wrapping paper, and duct tape, and had shelves built into the extra blocks, to hold cell phones and snacks.

4. In need of a miracle? Look no further than the Church of Oprah. The cosplayer just kept yelling, “Praise be to Almighty Oprah!”

3. Some of the best cosplay riffs on recent pop culture. This costume plays on the Nicki Minaj and Sir Mix-A-Lot lyric, “My anaconda don’t want none unless you got buns, hon.” There were fresh hot dog buns in the basket.

2. The lyric pops up in this “Wedpool” cosplay, too. It’s a spin on the “Deadpool Kills Deadpool” story arc in the comics. Note the Beyoncé reference as well.

1. McThor, a mash-up between Ronald McDonald and Thor, threw down his nugget hammer of justice at the Con.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.