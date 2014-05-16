A New Carlsberg Ad Reimagines The Moon As Being Made Of Beer [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Carlsberg has a clever new print ad showing what the moon would look like if it were made of beer. (Via Adrants).

The Nieman Lab has a good breakdown of the leaked New York Times report about how the company needs to improve its digital operations to keep up with competitors like the Huffington Post. Key findings include a need for more focus on social media promotion and heightened efforts to resurface old content for timely features.

AgencySpy’s Erik Oster GOES IN on celebrity chief Guy Fieri’s new partnership with Miller Lite, which includes a series of branded content on Fieri’s website about summer grill recipes. Oster’s second sentence: “Agencies GMR (who handled talent selection, negotiation and management) and Integer (execution across retail) teamed up to bring together human keg stand Guy Fieri and watery swill Miller Lite to form an unholy alliance of annoying proportions.”

BBH New York hired Carey Head to be its head of integrated production and technology. Head comes to BBH New York from Barton F. Graf 9000, where he held a similar role.

Grey acquired the independent South African agency The Volcano Group, which will be rebranded as Grey Africa.

The Atlantic Cities is being rebranded as CityLab, giving the urban planning site its own separate identity from parent The Atlantic.

Coca-Cola is rolling out a nail polish line in collaboration with OPI. Colours include: “Coca-Cola Red,” “Sorry I’m Fizzy Today,” and “Get Cherried Away.”

Chipotle’s paper cups and bags will soon feature essays and short stories from writers like Malcolm Gladwell, Michael Lewis, and Judd Apatow after the idea was pitched to the company by “Eating Animals” author Jonathan Safran Foer.

