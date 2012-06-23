A Distraught Cleveland Weatherman Melts Down On Air After The Heat Beat The Thunder

Today, the citizens of Cleveland, Ohio had to embrace a world in which LeBron James has won an NBA title for a franchise other than the Cavaliers.



Cavs owner Dan Gilbert handled it gracefully, and the Cleveland Plain Dealer even put LeBron in a prominent position on its front page.

Meteorologist Mark Johnson of News Channel 5 in Cleveland, however, got a little emotional.

He starts his rant as a joke, but there’s still a crazy look in his eye that suggests some deeper emotional pain.

(h/t The Basketball Jones)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

