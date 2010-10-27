Cleveland Thumbs Nose At LeBron James With New Replacement Billboard

The “We Are All Witnesses” Nike billboard that, until a few months ago, hung on a 10-story building across from Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, is being replaced by a new advertisement, meant to restore a small bit of civic pride to the wounded city.



The old LeBron James poster that adorned the side of the headquarters for the Sherwin-Williams Company, was taken down after James left the Cavaliers for the Miami Heat this summer. The new gigantic mesh banner will be an ad for the paint company that reads “Our Home Since 1866. Our Pride Forever”, atop an image of the Cleveland skyline and is clearly meant as a dig at certain disloyal former citizens of the town.

The banner will be completed in time for Cleveland’s home opener against the Celtics this week.

Photo: PR Newswire

