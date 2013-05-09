REPORT: Cleveland Suspect Blamed Girls For Getting In His Car In Old Suicide Note

Police believe they have found an unused suicide note written years ago by Ariel Castro, the man accused of kidnapping three women and imprisoning them in his Cleveland home, according to 19 Action News.



In the note, Castro reportedly describes why and how he kidnapped his victims, partially blaming the three young women for getting into his car.

He also reportedly wrote about sex addiction, family problems and troubled childhood.

A reporter for 19 Action News tweeted yesterday some details about how the women were kidnapped. Amanda Berry and Michelle Knight apparently got into Castro’s car when he offered them a ride, and Gina DeJesus was tricked because Castro is the father of a friend of hers.

