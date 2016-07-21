Man lights American flag on fire at Cleveland protest -- and it immediately backfires

A man who set an American flag on fire outside the Republican National Convention on Wednesday had his plan immediately backfire.

Cleveland Police said on Twitter that a protester “lit flag on fire” and then “lit himself on fire.”

Footage posted to Twitter captured the chaotic incident on video.

A protest group sets the US flag on fire and the police move in. More video to follow. @CityNews #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/KygkaFZZ5C

— Avery Haines (@CityAvery) July 20, 2016

“You’re on fire! You’re on fire, stupid!” a man could be heard shouting in the short clip.

The demonstrator was not injured, police said. At least two officers were assaulted and suffered minor injuries patrolling the protest.

