Cleveland residents are about to deploy a rare tactic to press for justice in the case of a 12-year-old killed by cops

Cleveland, Ohio residents are invoking an obscure law to bypass prosecutors and ask a judge directly to press charges against officers involved in the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old boy, The New York Times reports.

Community leaders of Cleveland gave The Times copies of six affidavits they plan to file on Tuesday listing the crimes they say occurred, according to The Times, which noted that Ohio is one of just a few states that let residents request such charges directly.

The 12-year-old boy, Tamir Rice, was shot in November when officers saw him holding a gun that turned out to be a toy. Like several other recent high-profile police shootings, the shooting was caught on tape.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.