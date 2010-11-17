Cleveland Reporter Working On LeBron James Book Is Banned From Miami's Arena

Photo: TheScore.com

Esquire writer Scott Raab had been denied media credentials for all future Miami Heat games and has been told by the team’s PR office that he is “no longer welcome” at American Airlines Arena.Raab, who is a lifelong Cavaliers fan from Cleveland, is working on a book about James, his decision to leave the city for Miami, and “the true nature and meaning of fanhood and of loyalty.”



He’s also been following James around Miami and been chronicling his adventure on his blog, where on Monday, he referred to LeBron as ” the Whore of Akron.” It was shortly after that the post that he received the news of his band.

Raab says he’s also been denied credentials by the NBA’s league office, despite covering the league for more than 20 years.

