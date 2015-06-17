Cleveland is trying to avoid extending the worst championship drought in American pro sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the brink of elimination in the NBA Finals. If they can’t win Games 6 and 7 against the Golden State Warriors, it will extend a dubious mark in professional sports in North America.

Of the cities in North America with at least one team in one of the four major sports, no city has seen more seasons played across the four major sports since their last championship than Cleveland. If the Cavs lose the Finals, it will be the 144th straight pro sports season without a title. No other city is even close.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.