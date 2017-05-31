The Cleveland police officer who shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice has been fired

The Cleveland police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice has been fired, city officials told media on Tuesday.

The officer, Timothy Loehmann, had been on the force for less than a year before the November 2014 shooting.

Loehmann’s partner Frank Garmback, who had been driving the police cruiser in the moments leading up to the shooting, has also been suspended without pay for 10 days.

A grand jury declined in 2015 to indict both officers in Rice’s death.

This story is developing…

