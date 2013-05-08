Here Are The Mugshots For All 3 Men Arrested In Case Of Missing Cleveland Women

Pamela Engel

The official mugshots for all three men arrested in connection with the case of three missing women found alive in Cleveland yesterday have been released.

Shimon Prokupecz, a producer with WNBC, has tweeted them out.

Here they are:

Ariel Castro, who owns the house where the women were found:

Ariel Castro twitter mugshot

Pedro Castro, a brother of Ariel:

Pedro Castro twitter mugshot

Onil Castro, also a brother of the other two suspects:

Onil Castro twitter mugshot

