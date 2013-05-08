Here Are The Mugshots For All 3 Men Arrested In Case Of Missing Cleveland Women

The official mugshots for all three men arrested in connection with the case of three missing women found alive in Cleveland yesterday have been released.
Shimon Prokupecz, a producer with WNBC, has tweeted them out.
Here they are:
Ariel Castro, who owns the house where the women were found:
Pedro Castro, a brother of Ariel:
Onil Castro, also a brother of the other two suspects:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.