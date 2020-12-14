The Cleveland MLB team reportedly set to change team name from the 'Indians' as soon as this week

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

The Cleveland Indians are reportedly set to change their name.

According to a report from the New York Times, Cleveland could announce their decision to drop their old name as soon as this week.

Cleveland could opt to bring back an old moniker, or proceed without a nickname as the Washington Football Team did in the NFL this year.

According to a report from David Waldstein and Michael S. Schmidt at the New York Times, Cleveland could announce their decision to drop their old name as soon as this week.

Cleveland has dealt with criticism over their team name for years, and demands for a change have grown louder recently, with more attention paid to their nickname after the Washington Football Team finally dropped their old name heading into the 2020 NFL season.

Cleveland has spent the past few years distancing their organisation from their old “Chief Wahoo” logo, and now looks set to move further away from their old nickname.

According to the report, Cleveland’s name change could follow a similar trajectory, with the team possibly keeping the old name and uniform for the 2021 season before shifting away from it in 2022.

It’s unclear what nickname the team could take up. Cleveland could opt to bring back an old moniker, such as the Spiders, which many fans calling for the name change have supported.

Find a better logo than the #ClevelandSpiders logo from the 1800’s. You can’t. pic.twitter.com/D8x9YWxpls — Jay Barbuto ???? (@JayBarbuto) December 14, 2020

Cleveland could also choose to go the route of the Washington Football Team and remain without a nickname, at least for the time being.

