Cleveland's biggest hospital stockpiled a massive amount of supplies in case disaster strikes the RNC

For the past year and a half, Cleveland area hospitals prepared for over 50,000 people to arrive for the Republican National Convention. Hospitals including Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center and University Hospitals stockpiled supplies and created safety preparations for all medical issues large and small.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.