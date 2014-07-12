A Cleveland Filmmaker Made This Nasty Parody Ad After LeBron Left 4 Years Ago

LeBron James announced his return to Cleveland today, and his hometown seems more than willing to forgive and forget.

But it’s worth remembering just how furious Northeast Ohio was with “King James” when he announced he was taking his talents to the Miami Heat back in 2010. As a reminder, please enjoy this vicious parody ad the Cleveland filmmaker Dan Wantz made a few months after The Decision.

In it, Wantz mashed up a popular Nike ad James made shortly after he skipped town with the mocking comments of Clevelanders calling him a quitter:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Of course, four years and two championships with the Miami Heat later, Wantz had changed his tune.

Here’s the emotional 2-minute video he made Thursday imagining James’ return to Cleveland as being the culmination of a sinner’s search for redemption.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

