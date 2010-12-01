Cleveland Fans Paying Highest Ticket Prices Of The Season To See LeBron James

In what is being touted as the revenge match of the season, this Thursday LeBron James will return to his hometown of Cleveland to take on his former Cavaliers.



With the Miami Heat’s paltry record, questionable performance of coach Erik Spoelstra, and landsliding ticket prices, analysts are up in arms over the outcome of this game.

Cleveland fans have made it perfectly clear that they will do everything in their power to make LeBron feel unwelcome at the Quicken Loans Arena, donning anti-LeBron gear, booing or laughing him off the court, and more. This has caused the Cavs to beef up security inside and outside the arena, to prevent any full on riots.

Despite all of the ruckus, what Cavs fans don’t want you to know is how much money they’re willing to shell out to see LeBron in person. Based on transactions from across the secondary ticket market, Thursday’s game is commanding the highest average ticket prices for any Cavs game this season, followed only by the next time the Heat arrive in Cleveland in March.

Take a look at the Top 5 Cleveland Cavaliers games of the season:

It’s not surprising that the highest priced Cavs home games this season are when the Heat come to town.

Next are the Los Angeles Lakers who historically bring some of the highest ticket prices in the NBA while on the road.

A sharp decrease is seen in the #4 highest priced game against the San Antonio Spurs, an almost 35% drop off.

Will LeBron cut through the boos and bring the Heat to Cleveland? Let us know what you think in the comments.

